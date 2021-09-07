GRANITE CITY — Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. announced today the addition of Rich Wilburn, Jr., P.E. as Senior Water Resources Engineer.

Wilburn has more than 27 years of experience in the engineering industry. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Illinois and Missouri. Wilburn has extensive experience in the planning, design, and management of water and wastewater projects, including hydraulics and hydrology, culvert and storm sewer analysis and design, stormwater management and permitting, etc. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are very excited to have Rich join the Juneau team and believe his diverse experience in water resources will greatly contribute to the success of the firm and our clients,” said Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc.

At Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., Wilburn is responsible for wastewater collection, water distribution, permitting, hydraulics and hydrology, and land development design,

With offices in Granite City, Edwardsville, and Chicago, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Juneau Associates provides professional engineering design, land surveying, and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a certified veteran-owned small business under the State of Illinois Veteran Business Program and a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

More like this: