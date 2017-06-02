EDWARDSVILLE — Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. is pleased to announce that it was recently honored by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC) with the Special Achievement Award in Transportation for the Madison Harbor Project in the 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards Competition. The award is to give special recognition to both the engineer and the owner/client for achieving engineering excellence.



Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. (JAI) was the only awardee out of over 50 submittals. Juneau Associates served as the prime engineering consulting firm for the new Madison Harbor project at America’s Central Port, which is the largest project that the Port has undertaken in its history. In addition to guiding the project’s complex permitting process, Juneau was in charge of design and construction engineering services for the harbor excavation, relief wells, cargo dock pavement and harbor roadways for the $50 million dollar harbor project.

Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc., says, “We are honored to receive this recognition from the ACEC and are more than proud to have been a part of the harbor project, which was a successful endeavor in continuing to expand America’s Central Port, further supporting the St. Louis region’s economic success.”

The Madison Harbor includes the river harbor, unit train-capable rail loops, a general cargo dock and a dry bulk terminal structure with truck and rail capabilities. The harbor advances the port’s transportation capabilities and assures that the port has the capacity to meet the St. Louis region’s transportation needs for years to come.

With offices in Granite City, Edwardsville, and Hoffman Estates, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Juneau Associates provides professional engineering design, land surveying, and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a certified veteran-owned small business under the State of Illinois Veteran Business Program and a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

