GRANITE CITY - Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. contributed $25,000 to the Surveying and Geomatics Department at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) as part of the annual “One Day, One SIUE” fundraiser event.

"We are thrilled to support SIUE, an institution that fosters such strong futures in engineering, surveying, and geomatics," said Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. "Our commitment to education and the community is reflected in this donation, helping to equip tomorrow's leaders with the tools they need for success."

Article continues after sponsor message

The donation from Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. aims to boost the Surveying and Geomatics department through a digital marketing campaign and public relations efforts, including social media, video testimonials, and printed materials. The funds will also support outreach and scholarship initiatives to attract and retain students, enhancing enrollment and community engagement.

This year's "One Day, One SIUE" event focused on the theme “Give Today and Own Tomorrow.” The fundraiser was held at the SIUE Meridian Ballroom, and Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and Vice Chancellor Connie Collins, CFRE, were in attendance.

For more information on Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C.'s engineering and land surveying services, visit www.jaipc.com. To learn more about "One Day, One SIUE" and how to participate or contribute, please visit http://www.siue.edu/oneday.



About Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C.

Founded in 1980, Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. is a private consulting firm specializing in civil engineering, land surveying, and construction management. Headquartered in Granite City, Illinois, with additional offices in Chicago and St. Louis, the firm serves the Midwest's public and private sectors. Juneau is committed to delivering high-quality projects with personalized service, ensuring client satisfaction across numerous specialties including site development, transportation infrastructure, and environmental engineering. For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

More like this: