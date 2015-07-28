EDWARDSVILLE – Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., a professional engineering, land surveying and structural engineering company, today announced the addition of Zachary Borrenpohl as project engineer.

In this capacity, Borrenpohl will be responsible for environmental and water resource engineering design and analysis. He brings to Juneau Associates 10 years of engineering and project management experience having worked as a civil engineer in the Chicago area for two major engineering firms and as a project manager in the Washington, D.C. area for Chemonics International, Inc.

Borrenpohl received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois – Urbana/Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina – Columbia. He is a resident of Edwardsville, Ill.

Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., said, “Zach is a great addition to the Juneau Associates team. We welcome his skills and expertise and look forward to getting him involved in the many projects we have underway throughout the region.”

Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a proud Certified Veteran Owned Business in the State of Illinois with offices in Granite City, Edwardsville and Hoffman Estates, Ill. as well as St. Louis, Mo. For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

