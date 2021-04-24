Madison County Extension Education Foundation in conjunction with U of I Extension Master Gardeners will once again be hosting their June Garden Tour.

The tour will feature 6 private gardens in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon along with the garden at the Benjamin Stephenson House. All gardens are individually designed and reflect the homeowner’s taste, ingenuity, and love of gardening. Tour hours are Friday, June 11 from 4:00 – 9:00 pm, and Saturday, June 12 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. It will take place rain or shine.

Tickets are $13/each and good for both days. Children 10 and under are free. Gardens are self-guided and may be toured in any order. The garden tour addresses will be listed in your ticket along with driving directions.

Masks will be required at all gardens and six-foot social distancing is requested. Hand sanitizer will be available at all gardens.

Tickets go on sale May 1 and will be available at Market Basket, Edwardsville, Creekside Garden in Collinsville and U of I Extension offices in Collinsville and Waterloo. Online tickets are available at www.event.gives/madcogardentour. For more information please call (618) 344-4230.

