Reminiscing about childhood and reflecting on special occasions with family often conjures up memories of bonding over favorite meals. For St. Louis District Dairy Council’s (SLDDC) Nutrition Educators who work “in the field” on behalf of local dairy farmers, those meal memories often include dairy treats and dishes. “As a child, I remember drinking milk at the dinner table (with an occasional spill!), eating ice cream cones, making homemade ice cream, and indulging in cheesy casseroles,” recalls Nutrition Educator and registered dietitian Erin McGraw.

Over the past 85 years, SLDDC has built lasting and cherished memories implementing programs in schools and beyond. Covering 131 counties in Illinois and Missouri, the organization’s focus remains teaching consumers how dairy fits into a healthy lifestyle. Since working for SLDDC, Nutrition Educator McGraw has made thousands, of personal visits with educators, health professionals and the media. “I really enjoy the variety of my role and being able to promote dairy in local communities,” states McGraw.

Working with farmers to dispel dairy myths is an important part of being a nutrition educator for SLDDC. Consumers have questions about how their food is grown and as a result, on-farm practices. “It is critical for consumers to trust that information is reliable and supported by science”, states McGraw. “As educators, we have the opportunity to share how farms and processing plants operate, which adds another layer of transparency to the industry.”

Each day, SLDDC nutrition educators work hard to help Missouri and Illinois residents make the best choices for their taste buds and their health. It is an organizational priority to provide the most reliable, up to date information, and to remain a trustworthy source of knowledge. Recommending 3 servings of dairy per day is the easy part; trying to figure out which delicious combination of dairy to choose each day can be a bit more challenging.

For additional information on St. Louis District Dairy Council and June Dairy Month, visit www.stldairycouncil.org, call at (314) 835-9668, or e-mail emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org.

Recipes

Tropical Fruit Overnight Oats

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1/3 cup vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup nonfat milk

2 tsp chia seeds

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/4 cup chopped fresh or canned pineapple

1/4 cup chopped ripe mango

1/2 ripe banana, chopped or mashed

1 Tbsp unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. Secure lid and shake for several minutes to mix ingredients. Place jar in refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts: 437 Calories, 9g Fat, 16g Protein, 23% Calcium

Mango Avocado Smoothie

Makes 2 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen mango chunks

¾ cup lowfat milk

½ ripe avocado, pitted and cut into chunks

1 banana

1 cup plain lowfat yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Directions:

Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth. Divide between 2 bowls, jars or glasses. Garnish each with granola, chia seeds, fresh berries, or whatever else you like!

Nutrition Facts: 304 Calories, 8g Fat, 12g Protein, 36% Calcium

