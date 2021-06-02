ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is set to host a series of free Summer Social Concerts with the first one set to kick off on Friday, June 4, featuring St. Louis area's favorite Boogie Chyld. Great food options are available from two of St. Louis’ most well-known food trucks, Farm Truk Food Truck and Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music until 930 p.m. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase as well as free lawn games such as corn hole and adult size Jenga.

Boogie Chyld is known for its diverse music variety. Playing everything from Motown, Disco, Classic Rock, Pop, Hip Hop, Country, Blues, and everything in between. Enjoy your favorite hits of today and yesterday – Boogie Chyld plays it all.

Farm Truk Food Truck is known throughout the St. Louis region for its farm-to-table comfort food, while Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill is known for its authentic Hawaiian plate lunches.

Guests should bring a lawn chair. Please no outside food or drinks, however unopened bottles of water are allowed. More Summer Social events are planned. You can see the full schedule below and at www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

OTHER SUMMER EVENTS:

June 18 - Well Hungarians - free event

July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi - free event

July 9 - Super Diamond, Tickets on Sale Now!

July 16 - Trixie Delight - free event

July 30 - Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos - free event

August 13 - Corey Evitts - free event

August 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event

Sept 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival

Sept 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event

Sept 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need

