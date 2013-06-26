The North Alton Godfrey Business Council is pleased to present as a part of it’s “Expressions, A Musical Experience” concert series, a “Romantical” evening of Heart-felt songs titled, “A Swing of Hearts”. This concert will feature the vocal renditions of Cecil Cope and Elsie Parker, backed by a 36-piece orchestra conducted by trombonist Wayne Coniglio.

This will be the first time this aggregation has appeared in the Riverbend. The band features the “best of the best” musicians in the St. Louis region including such notables as Paul DeMarinis on sax, Andy Tichenor and Randy Holmes on trumpet, Kevin Gianino on drums, Alison Rolf on Violin and Victoria Brannan on viola.

The concert program will include such favorites as, I Can’t Stop Loving You, A Fine Romance, Falling In Love Again, The Nearness of You, and When Your Lover Has Gone. Elsie Parker will sing a number of French love songs as Paris Violon and La Vie An Rose. All numbers have been either arranged, transcribed or edited by Cecil Cope and Wayne Coniglio.

This free concert will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd starting at 7:00 PM at the Alton Senior High School Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois. Parking is available in the South lot, with Auditorium access only a few steps away.

This is a community inspired event sponsored by The Hayner Public Library District, Liberty Bank and Alton McDonald’s Restaurants, each with facilities in Bethalto and Godfrey, Simmons Law Firm, Tony’s North, Jerseyville, and the Business Council.

We invite one and all to an evening of pleasurable music. More information is available by calling (618) 779-9735.

