



JERSEYVILLE - July 2 marked 10 years since Jared Hanna went missing without a trace. Jared was from Jerseyville at the time of his disappearance.

Jared was 28 when he went missing on July 2, 2011. Jared was last seen in Centralia, IL., which is located in Clinton County. His white 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned on Joliff Bridge Road as well. Jared would now be 37 years old.

Several extensive searches of the area where Jared's truck was located have been done over the years. Volunteers on ATVs and horseback combed the woods and farm fields nearby. No solid leads were uncovered.

Mike Ringhausen, Jersey County Sheriff, said the Jared Hanna case hits close to home and is "heartbreaking" because his mom was once a dispatcher for the sheriff's office and his children often came in to visit her. He said his mom died over the last year and never was able to have close in her son's missing person case.

Jared was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts, and tennis shoes. Jared is 5'7" 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and he last had a buzz cut. He has a unique feature, as he has a scar on the back of his head and the right heel of his foot.

"There are no new developments," Sheriff Ringhausen said about the Hanna case. "You would think somebody would know something. The majority of the leads we have received in the case are all the same and checked out, so nothing new has happened. We are glad the media keeps putting things out and Two Rivers Crime Stoppers reminds people about it. We are still hopeful something turns up and leads us in the right direction to bring the case to a close for the family."

For the tenth anniversary of Jared’s disappearance, the family will do a balloon release at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 2021, at Wock Lake, 205 June St. in Jerseyville.

Please, if you have any information, call Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-918-8911. You may also contact Jersey County Sheriff's Office at 618-498-6881 or Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 618-594-4555. Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on Jared.

