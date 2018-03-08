GRANITE CITY — Juliette Douglas (photo available), deputy director of the Six Mile Regional Library District, has been named 2018 auxiliary board chair for the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. She succeeds Keith Burton with GCS Credit Union, who most recently held the chair position.

Douglas has served on the auxiliary board of the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis since 2016. She previously served as secretary of the board and was a member of the community investment and allocations committees.

“United Way helps thousands of people right here in our area by ensuring children, seniors and families are with critical needs are supported,” said Douglas. “The vital work and vast reach of United Way throughout the St. Louis region is critical to building stronger, healthier communities for all.”

Douglas has more than three decades of upper management experience in several industries, including transportation, education and library services, as well as working as a consultant for nonprofit organizations to develop strategic plans and increase management efficiencies. In addition to her work with United Way, Douglas is a member of the Granite City Rotary Club and is a volunteer tax preparer with Gateway EITC Community Coalition. She has previously served as a board member for the St. Louis Community Credit Union Board, Productive Living Board for St. Louis County Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and AAIM Management Association.

The Tri-Cities Area Division also welcomed the following as new members to its auxiliary board: LaMyeia Bradshaw with America’s Central Port; Darryl Slater with Dial Properties; Brice Power with SCF Lewis and Clark Terminals; Vanessa Dancy with Menasha Packaging Company, LLC.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division helps more than 80,000 people each year in the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

