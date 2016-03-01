Julie TraversJERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital welcomes Julie Travers as manager of the JCH Heart Center. Julie is responsible for managing the staff and overseeing the day-to-day functions of the JCH Heart Center.

In 2007, Julie received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and holds nursing licenses in both Illinois and Missouri.  Prior to joining JCH, Julie was employed for 8 years as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital St. Louis (formerly St. John’s Mercy Medical Center) in Creve Coeur, Missouri where she worked for 5 years in the Medical/Surgical Intensive Care Unit. Julie resides in Jerseyville with her husband, Brett, and puppy, Gracie.

The JCH Heart Center is a multi-disciplined department of Jersey Community Hospital, which administers the hospital’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program, stress lab, respiratory therapy and sleep lab. For additional information on the JCH Heart Center, please visit http://www.jch.org or call (618)498-8396.

 

