Julie Hise, second from left, receives the Alton Memorial Hospital August Employee Recognition award from Dr. Sebastian Rueckert, VP/chief medical officer; Dana Edwards, director of Case Coordination for AMH; and Angie Liley, manager of Case Management.

Julie Hise of Case Management was the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee Recognition Award winner for August.

"Julie is always positive and pleasant to her patients and co-workers," said Nancy Magurany, a co-worker. "She spreads kindness with her thoughtfulness, always offers to help, works overtime and never complains."

"Julie came to us from Christian Hospital and immediately fit right in," said Judy Craig, another co-worker. "It is all the little extra things that Julie does each and every day that makes me believe she should be nominated."

"Julie is a great co-worker," said Donna Powell, lead social worker. "She commonly says 'No worries, I'll do it.' She is a true advocate."

