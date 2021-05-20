ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Carron Primus to 38 months in prison today and ordered Primus to pay more than $87,000 in restitution. The 41-year-old Maryland Heights, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking.

On November 25, 2018, Primus met his victim through an online application installed on his and her phones. At the time of meeting Primus, the victim was physically located at a Panera Bread Company restaurant in St. Louis County.

Primus planned, through communications on the app, to meet his victim at the Panera Bread and for her to travel with him to Farmington, Missouri where Primus had to complete a drug test for his federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) supervision requirements. During the drive to Farmington, Missouri, Primus and his victim talked about the victim engaging in prostitution. Specifically, they discussed the victim would need a phone number, advertisements, and a location.

Upon return from Farmington, Missouri, Primus stopped at his mother’s house to get a cell phone. Primus then took his victim to a local AT&T store to activate the cell phone. Primus informed his victim the cell phone would be used to talk to her clients. An advertisement for sexual services to be performed, by the victim, was posted online. Primus learned his victim was currently on her menstrual cycle and discussed with his victim oral sex with clients. Primus then drove his victim to Walmart to purchase tampons.

After Walmart, Primus drove his victim to hotels around the Saint Louis Lambert International Airport to check nightly prices. Primus selected the St. Louis Airport Inn located in St. Louis County. Primus put the hotel room in his name, but informed his victim he had no intention of staying in the room because he was on federal BOP location monitoring.

Primus left his victim alone in the hotel room where she was going to provide sexual services to clients. In Primus’ absence, the victim ultimately left. The St. Louis County Human Trafficking Task Force was later alerted to this matter and responded.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and St. Louis County Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Dianna Collins is handling the case.

