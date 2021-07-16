ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced Bailey Colletta to three years of probation and two consecutive weekends of imprisonment on today’s date. The 28-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty in September 2019 to making false statements to a federal grand jury about her knowledge of the arrest and assault of a fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was working undercover and whom police mistakenly believed was a protestor.

As a result of the 2017 acquittal of a former police officer on a state murder charge, protests were taking place in downtown St. Louis. In an effort by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to keep peace and order, the victim undercover officer was assigned to the protest detail. Colletta was also assigned to the protest detail in her capacity as a police officer. Colletta witnessed the assault of the victim officer by other officers. As part of the investigation into this assault, Colletta was called before the federal grand jury. Colletta provided false and misleading statements to the grand jury regarding her knowledge of the assault.

Colletta’s co-defendant, Randy Hays, who had earlier pleaded guilty to his role in the matter, was sentenced to a 52-month term of imprisonment on Tuesday. Co-defendant Dustin Boone was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of the victim officer’s civil rights under the color of law. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2021.

Co-defendant Christopher Myers faces a charge of destruction of evidence related to the arrest and assault of the victim police officer. Christopher Myers is presumed innocent and the charge that he presently faces is merely an accusation and does not constitute proof of guilt.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. First Assistant United States Attorney Carrie Costantin and Assistant United States Attorney Rob Livergood are handling the matter.

