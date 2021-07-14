ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced former SLMPD Police Officer Randy Hays to a 52-month term of imprisonment on today’s date. The 34-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty in November 2019 to using unreasonable and excessive force against a fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer whom Hays mistakenly believed was a protestor.

As a result of the 2017 acquittal of a former police officer on a state murder charge, protests were taking place in downtown St. Louis. In an effort by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to keep peace and order, the victim undercover officer was assigned to the protest detail. Hays was also assigned to the protest detail in his capacity as a police officer. Hays, who mistakenly believed the victim undercover officer was a protestor, assaulted the victim in a manner that constituted unreasonable and excessive force.

Hays’s co-defendant, Bailey Colletta, pleaded guilty to making false statements before a federal grand jury that was charged with investigating the assault of the victim undercover officer. Her sentencing hearing is set for July 15, 2021.

Co-defendant Dustin Boone was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of the victim’s civil rights under the color of law. His sentencing hearing is set for September 15, 2021.

Co-defendant Christopher Myers faces a charge of destruction of evidence related to the arrest and assault of the victim police officer. Christopher Myers is presumed innocent and the charge that he presently faces is merely an accusation and does not constitute proof of guilt.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. First Assistant United States Attorney Carrie Costantin and Assistant United States Attorney Rob Livergood are handling the matter.

