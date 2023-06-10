Judge Stobbs Announces Ballot Results For Associate Judges
Marla Davis
June 10, 2023 7:35 AM June 9, 2023 11:38 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Associate Judge Reappointments Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs announced today that, pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 39(c), the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts have tabulated the results of the reappointment ballots for associate judges of the Third Judicial Circuit for the term commencing July 1, 2023.
It has been certified that at least three-fifths of the judges voting on the question have voted in favor of reappointment of the following associate judges who are, therefore, declared reappointed for a term ending June 30, 2027. Veronica L. Armouti Ronald S. Motil Andrew K. Carruthers Emily J. Nielsen Angela P. Donohoo Neil T. Schroeder Ronald J. Foster, Jr. Maureen Schuette Janet R. Heflin Ronald R. Slemer Anthony Ryan Jumper Justin Zimmerman Martin J. Mengarelli.
Judge Stobbs stated, “On behalf of the Circuit Judges, we congratulate all of our Associate Judges on their re-appointment to a new four-year term.
"We are very proud of the work our Associate Judges do and look forward to their continued service on behalf of the citizens of Madison and Bond Counties.”
