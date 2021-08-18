

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Ronnie L.White sentenced Kirk Torrence, a/k/a “Blue,” of St. Louis, Missouri, to a 10-year term of imprisonment on today’s date. Torrence pleaded guilty in September 2019 to gun and robbery-related charges.

Torrence, along with his partners in crime, conspired to rob multiple stores. On September 9, 2018, Torrence and his cohorts, who were armed with firearms, entered the Metro PCS store located on Debaliviere Avenue in the City of St. Louis and demanded money. In response to threats, a Metro PCS employee withdrew approximately three hundred dollars ($300) from the register and handed the money to one of the robbers.

The robbers then fled the crime scene in vehicles, one of which was being operated by Torrence. Based on an assortment of leads, law enforcement officers arrested Torrence and his accomplices on robbery-related charges.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

