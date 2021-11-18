Article continues after sponsor message

On November 21, 2019, a driver for the Medicine Shoppe was delivering medicine to an apartment in the City of St. Louis, within the Eastern District of Missouri. Upon returning to her vehicle, two men with guns got out of a nearby car. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and drove away.

A short time later, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers located the vehicle. Observing police, Brison attempted to run from the carjacked vehicle but was caught after a brief foot pursuit. During the attempt to evade police, Brison discarded a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine along with the victim’s cell phone which was left in the carjacked vehicle. Brison was previously convicted of crimes that prohibit his possession of said handgun.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

