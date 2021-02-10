ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Clint Patrick Baer to 96 months in prison today. The 42-year-old Centralia, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, in October, to using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Baer contacted an individual, in March 2019, he believed was the mother of a 14-year-old girl through a social networking site. Over the course of several months, Baer exchanged sexually detailed and explicit text messages and phone calls, via social media, with her. In Baer’s sexually explicit messages, he expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with the 14-year old girl as well as the mother. In reality, Baer was speaking with an undercover FBI agent.

On October 1, 2019, Baer contacted the undercover agent, believing he was speaking with the mother of the 14-year-old girl, and set up a time and location to have sexual activity with the mother of the child and the 14-year-old girl. On October 7, 2019, Baer traveled from Centralia, Missouri, to Wentzville, Missouri, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with both. Baer was arrested in Wentzville.

Clint Baer was employed as a police officer with the Centralia Police Department located in Centralia, Missouri at the time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Saint Charles Police Department are investigating this case. Assistant United States Attorney Dianna Collins is prosecuting the case.

