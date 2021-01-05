ST. LOUIS, MO – United States District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Terrance Brew to 104 months in prison today. The 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Judge Perry sentenced Daquan Sanders, Brew’s 20-year-old co-defendant, to 104 months in September.

On April 1, 2019, Brew and Sanders approached two people in a St. Louis County park. The victims were playing basketball within the park. Brew and Sanders, each armed with a firearm, approached the victims and demanded their belongings. One victim gave his cell phone and the other stated he had only his car keys.

While Sanders held the two victims at gunpoint, Brew reached into the victim’s pocket and removed his car keys. Brew and Sanders then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later that evening, St. Louis County Police located the carjacked vehicle. Brew was driving the vehicle and Sanders was in the front passenger seat. Police tried to perform a traffic stop, but Brew failed to pull over which resulted in a 15-mile police chase through St. Louis City.

The vehicle chase ended when Brew crashed into concrete barriers blocking a residential street to vehicular travel. Brew and Sanders then fled on foot and both were taken into custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Louis County Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dunkel handled this case.

More like this: