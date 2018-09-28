WASHINGTON – During today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) pressed Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, to call for an independent FBI investigation into the serious and credible allegations of sexual assault against him.

“You have clearly and unequivocally denied that you assaulted Dr. Ford. With that statement, you must believe that there is no credible evidence or any credible witness that could prove otherwise,” Durbin said. “In the course of it [Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement], you said ‘I welcome any kind of investigation.’ I quote you. ‘I welcome any kind of investigation.’ I’ve got a suggestion for you: right now, turn to your left in the front row to Don McGahn, counsel for President Donald Trump – ask him to suspend this hearing and nomination process until the FBI completes its investigation of the charges made by Dr. Ford and others, and goes to bring the witnesses forward and provides that information to this hearing… turn to Don McGahn and tell him it’s time to get this done. An FBI investigation is the only way to answer some of these questions.”

Judge Kavanaugh repeatedly refused to call for an independent FBI investigation, in stark contrast to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Ms. Deborah Ramirez, and Ms. Julie Swetnick, who have all asked for a FBI investigation of their serious allegations of sexual assault.

In the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier today, Durbin asked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, “Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” Dr. Blasey Ford responded, “One hundred percent.”

Yesterday, following the release of a sworn declaration from Julie Swetnick detailing new allegations of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh, Durbin called for Senate Republicans and the White House to either immediately call for the FBI to conduct an investigation into the multiple allegations of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh or withdraw his nomination.

