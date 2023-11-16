EDWARDSVILLE — A judge has denied pretrial release for a defendant charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in Collinsville, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Haine had filed a petition seeking pretrial detention of Carlos G. Mosley, 23, of Belleville. Mosley was charged Thursday, Nov. 9, with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Tyrese L. Owens, 21, of Collinsville. Owens was found unresponsive in a ditch near his residence on Loop Street in Collinsville on the morning of Nov. 8.

He died of a knife wound. Haine’s petition to deny pretrial release argued the defendant poses a threat to the community and is a flight risk. At a detention hearing held for the defendant on Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager argued successfully in support of detention.

Article continues after sponsor message

Associate Judge Ryan Jumper granted the prosecution’s petition to deny pretrial release and remanded the defendant to the Madison County Jail to await trial. A detention hearing for a co-defendant, 22-year-old Amari O. McGee of Belleville, was scheduled to be held Wednesday.

However, McGee’s detention hearing was postponed, at the request of the defendant, to Dec. 1. He will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail, pending the detention hearing.

The case was investigated by Collinsville Police and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

More like this: