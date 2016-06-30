Barbecue Food now served daily for lunch and dinner on Washington Ave.

Alton - J’s Market & Grill today announced the Grand Opening of their first restaurant, located in Alton at 1808 Washington Ave.

To celebrate the launch of the new restaurant, J’s Market & Grill will host a family-­friendly event on Friday and Saturday, July 1 & 2, 2016. The festivities begin at 10:00am and conclude at 9:00pm each day. The event will feature food and fun. Family activities include: a bounce house, face painting, a DJ, hoops contest, hands on activities and prize giveaways.

Updates will be posted on the company’s social media pages of Facebook and Instagram at: https://www.facebook.com/Js-MarketGrill-358900344234349/, http://www.instagram.com/jsmarketgrills/

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Harrison developed a menu that features a unique, homemade barbecue sauce to complement a large selection of items that include: ribs, pulled pork, brisket, chicken wings, snoots, basa, catfish, tilapia, scored buffalo, catfish nuggets and more. Jason honed his skills while preparing meals for the last 15 years in various roles. Today he employs a talented team of chefs to help with preparation.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity, and honored and grateful to every person that has been supportive of this effort to come to completion.” said Harrison. “With the support of an incredible staff, we will remain dedicated to ensuring our vision of redefining greatness in the food industry.”

As J’s Market & Grill moves into a peak season for the barbecue industry, expect to see new items introduced. As the launch of the restaurant focused on the core of the dinner menu, focus groups will gather to determine the premium items that will be introduced throughout the summer and fall.

Jason Harrison said, “This is just the beginning of great things to come to the Upper Alton area. I am determined to continue to build businesses that will create more job opportunities for the Alton community. My passion is to serve my community and empower people. I have found a way to do both through this business. Plans are being designed now for expansion over the next several years as we continue to grow. We have great expectations for taking Alton to the next level.”

Updates and announcements about the restaurant will be posted on the website at: http://www.jsmarketgrills.com and on the company Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Js-MarketGrill-358900344234349/

