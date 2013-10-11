Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is eager to introduce three new and exciting activities for toddlers this fall and winter. These new programs are meant to provide a special time for parents, grandparents, and/or babysitters with the opportunity to spend quality time with their

little ones, in a pleasant and safe environment. All the activities will be held at the JPRD Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. And remember, both residents and non-residents are welcome to all department activities and programs.

Who doesn't like a good party? JPRD loves to throw themed parties and is inviting the toddlers! Petite Parties will be held one select Wednesday each month from 10-11:30am. These parties are the perfect place to creating lasting memories with your little one, one to six years old. Great games, crafts, "free-play" time and snacks are planned for each day! Dressing for the parties' theme is certainly encouraged, but never required. At least one parent/guardian is required to attend the party and there is a maximum of two children per adult. The fee is $5 per person and everyone must pay to attend. Pre-registration is required one week prior to the party. The next

four months of parties are as follows: Pumpkin Party on 10/30, Turkey Bash on 11/20, Reindeer Ball on 12/18 and SuperBowl Bash on 1/29. Register for one or all of them today!

With fall moving in, the days are starting to get colder! This means that there is less time to walk outside. JPRD has the solution! Stroller Strut will be held every Thursday starting October 31 from 9:00-11:00am. Bring the stroller and kiddos to walk and work off the winter chills. The fee is $3

per adult with a maximum of three children per adult. The activity will not be held on 11/28.

Toddler Time will be held every Friday starting November 1 from 9:30-11:30am. Jump in and leave the mess to us! Let your child run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of "play" items set out. There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. The activity will not be held on the following dates: 11/29, 12/27, 2/14, 4/18 and 5/2.

For Stroller Strut and Toddler Time, kids zero to six years old are allowed, adults must supervise the children at all times and pre-registration is not required. But do note that JPRD reserves the right to cancel either activity at any time with no advanced notice due to continued low attendance.

For more information, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

