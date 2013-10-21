Another great St. Louis franchise is having a spectacular start to their season! Do you bleed blue? If so, travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for the STL Blues Bash night trip on Tuesday, February 4 to the Scottrade Center to see the St. Louis Blues take on the Ottawa Senators! The trip is $85 per person. Fee includes game ticket, $10 concession voucher, gratuities and luxury van transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 4:45pm and will return at

approximately 11:30pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 4:30pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, December 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

