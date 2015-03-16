Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is hosting a bowling party for the entire family! Celebrate the holiday with the Easter Bunny at Tri-County Bowl, located at 207 Krause Drive, on Thursday, April 2 from 6-9 pm!

Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memories! Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Parent(s) must attend and participate with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, one soda, a visit with the Easter Bunny, and a goodie bag at the end of the night (for the kiddos). Register by 3/21/15 for a cost of $8 per person; after 3/21/15 for $10 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, March 30, 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how to register, please visitwww.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo: The Easter Bunny bowling at the event in 2014.

More like this: