The kid’s triathlon is coming back to town on Saturday, August 15 at 9:00am at Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

JPRD and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer the Jersey Junior Tri event again in 2015. Events, such as this, need a lot of community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated. Course marshals, timers, refreshment servers as well as set-up/clean-up helpers are needed. If interested, please contact Kellee Eilerman with JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or keilerman@jch.org. Volunteers will receive two day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

