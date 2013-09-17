Winter Basketball season is just around the corner and Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced basketball referees. Games will be played from the beginning of November through the end of February on week nights and Saturday

mornings/afternoons and Sunday afternoons. Compensations will be $15-$20 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center or downloaded at http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm and returned on or before Friday, October 18, 2013.

For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message