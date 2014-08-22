Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now taking registrations for the Girls & Boys Basketball Leagues. Both leagues are open to children currently enrolled in 1st through 6th grade. The girls' league will run November and December and the boys' league will run January and February. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th. Registration fee is $30 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on nights and weekends. Both league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches.

Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Saturday, September 20 for the girls' league and Saturday, November 1 for the boys' league, so register now! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registrations accepted after the deadline.

JPRD is excited to add a new online registration option specifically for the winter basketball programs at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx . There is a smal convenience fee associated with the online registration option, so parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or check!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Shown in Picture: Coach Brittany Talley talks during her 1st/2nd grade team's final huddle of their 2014 season.

