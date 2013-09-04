Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now taking registrations for the Girls & Boys Basketball Leagues. Both leagues are open to children currently in 1st through 6th grade. The girls' league will run November and December and the boys' league will run January and February. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th. Registration fee is $30 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday nights, Saturday mornings/afternoons and Sunday afternoons. Both league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Friday, September 20 for the girls' league and Friday, November 1 for the boys' league, so register now!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

