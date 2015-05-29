Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals this fall. We have already filled-up the first motor coach, now we are working on a second! Join us for the Cubs vs Cards Battle trip on Wednesday, September 9. Tickets will be on the first-base side, in the Right Field Box section. Game time is 12:45pm. The fee $65 per person and includes game ticket, motor coach transportation and gratuities.

There will be time to explore and eat at Ballpark Village before the game. Lunch will not be provided, but available for purchase. Guests are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, June 12.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome to register. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at

618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

