Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is happy to introduce a new program to benefit Jerseyville parks. The department would like to extend an opportunity to residents and visitors to leave a legacy within the city's park system with the Memorial Bench Program. Donors will have the choice of what park and location the bench will be placed. A special personalized four inch by six inch plaque will be centered on the eight foot bench. All benches will be green in color to complement the park surroundings. The cost is $800 per bench and can be donated in honor or in memory of someone special or utilized to recognize a company or group. Currently, the department would like to concentrate on placing benches along the walking trail at Wock Family Lake, but Lion's Club/Wittman Park and Dolan Park are also location options. These generous donations will be a timeless structure that will be enjoyed by countless individuals for many years to come.

For more information or to learn how to be a donor, please contact the department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: