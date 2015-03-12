JPRD Hiring Seasonal Staff
Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is now beginning the application and hiring process to staff the department for spring and summer. The department is looking to fill many part-time positions in several different areas.
Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in late-April. The
department is looking for both experienced and non-experienced home plate
and base umpires. Games will be played from late-April to the beginning of
July. Non-certified home plate umpires will receive $20-$25 per game and
base umpires will receive $15-$25 per game. Certified home plate umpires
will receive $35 per game. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of
age. All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend the
mandatory umpire clinic on Sunday, March 29 at 1:00pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, prior to being considered for employment.
JPRD will be hiring a park ranger to monitor the park and games to ensure a
safe environment for all coaches, players and spectators during baseball and
softball games. To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. The
position will require field prep, umpire scheduling and occasional umpire
duties. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour.
Opening day at Donor Pool II is right around the corner. Therefore, JPRD
needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable individuals to work as
concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and maintenance
aids. All positions will be required to provide exceptional customer service
to every patron, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and
give 120% all summer long. Concession attendants will be required to provide
quality snacks to both park and pool patrons. Position will require cash
handling, weekday/weekend afternoon and night hours. Front desk attendants
will be responsible to greet and provide an outstanding first impression to
all pool patrons and guests. Position will require cash handling, phone
skills and to work weekday/weekend hours. Position will also be required to
take program registrations, private rental reservations and Party Zone
reservations. Lifeguards will be required to stay alert to provide a safe
pool and deck for all patrons. Pool maintenance aids will be required to
keep all areas of the pool clean and presentable on a daily basis, including
bathhouses. Position will required the use a power washer and to work
morning hours.
The department is also looking for a certified swim instructor for group and
private outdoor swim lessons. The individual needs to be mature, friendly,
organized and reliable. Experience working with children is a necessity. To
apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. WSI certification is
required. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour.
JPRD's parks will also need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall.
The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid to keep the park
grounds clean and presentable for guests. Position will require trash
pick-up, janitorial duties, baseball field prep. Possible work hours may
include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.
Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per
hour, unless otherwise noted above. All positions will be provided with a
staff shirt and lifeguards will be provided a guard suit. All positions
(except umpires) require a minimum certification in First Aid, CPR and AED
or willingness to obtain by late-May. Additionally, lifeguards require
lifeguarding certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. WSI
certification is not required to be a lifeguard, but preferred.
Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound
Street, or downloaded at
http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm. Completed applications
need to be returned on or before Saturday, April 4, 2015.
For more information about positions or applying, please contact JPRD at
618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
