Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is now beginning the application and hiring process to staff the department for spring and summer. The department is looking to fill many part-time positions in several different areas.

Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in late-April. The

department is looking for both experienced and non-experienced home plate

and base umpires. Games will be played from late-April to the beginning of

July. Non-certified home plate umpires will receive $20-$25 per game and

base umpires will receive $15-$25 per game. Certified home plate umpires

will receive $35 per game. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of

age. All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend the

mandatory umpire clinic on Sunday, March 29 at 1:00pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, prior to being considered for employment.

JPRD will be hiring a park ranger to monitor the park and games to ensure a

safe environment for all coaches, players and spectators during baseball and

softball games. To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. The

position will require field prep, umpire scheduling and occasional umpire

duties. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour.

Opening day at Donor Pool II is right around the corner. Therefore, JPRD

needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable individuals to work as

concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and maintenance

aids. All positions will be required to provide exceptional customer service

to every patron, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and

give 120% all summer long. Concession attendants will be required to provide

quality snacks to both park and pool patrons. Position will require cash

handling, weekday/weekend afternoon and night hours. Front desk attendants

will be responsible to greet and provide an outstanding first impression to

all pool patrons and guests. Position will require cash handling, phone

skills and to work weekday/weekend hours. Position will also be required to

take program registrations, private rental reservations and Party Zone

reservations. Lifeguards will be required to stay alert to provide a safe

pool and deck for all patrons. Pool maintenance aids will be required to

keep all areas of the pool clean and presentable on a daily basis, including

bathhouses. Position will required the use a power washer and to work

morning hours.

The department is also looking for a certified swim instructor for group and

private outdoor swim lessons. The individual needs to be mature, friendly,

organized and reliable. Experience working with children is a necessity. To

apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. WSI certification is

required. Hourly wage is $10.25 per hour.

JPRD's parks will also need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall.

The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid to keep the park

grounds clean and presentable for guests. Position will require trash

pick-up, janitorial duties, baseball field prep. Possible work hours may

include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and hourly wage is $8.25 per

hour, unless otherwise noted above. All positions will be provided with a

staff shirt and lifeguards will be provided a guard suit. All positions

(except umpires) require a minimum certification in First Aid, CPR and AED

or willingness to obtain by late-May. Additionally, lifeguards require

lifeguarding certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. WSI

certification is not required to be a lifeguard, but preferred.

Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound

Street, or downloaded at

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm. Completed applications

need to be returned on or before Saturday, April 4, 2015.

For more information about positions or applying, please contact JPRD at

618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

