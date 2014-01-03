Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted the championship games for the girls' basketball season on Friday, December 20 at the Susnig Center. In the first and second grade division, The Prescription Shop edged out Illini Medical Associates with a score of 18-14. In the third and fourth grade division, Medford Oil Company beat Tonsor Custom Awards & Decals with a score of 6-2. In the fifth and sixth grade division, WeBE Ink defeated The Scheffel Companies with a final score of 20-16. The league was comprised of a total of 18 teams with approximately 170 players.

1st & 2nd Grade Division

1st & 2nd Grade Champs

3rd & 4th Grade Division

3rd & 4th Grade Champs

5th & 6th Grade Division

5th & 6th Grade Champs

For more information on future programs, please visit http://www.jerseyvilleil.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

