Jump on board with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) as we Cruise to the Capital in Springfield, Illinois on Tuesday, October 9. The day trip will tour the Old State Capital, Illinois State Capital, Lincoln Presidential Museum and Executive Mansion. Lunch will be served at Incredibly Delicious, a French style bakery, located in the Weber House dating back to 1845. The day trip is $50 per person. This fee includes all tours, lunch, gratuities and transportation. Guest should be advised that comfortable shoes are a must since there will be so much walking involved with each tour. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8am and will return at approximately 5pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 7:50am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the

deadline is Tuesday, September 18, 2012.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

