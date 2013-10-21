Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is continuing to take registrations for the Boys Basketball League. The league is open to children currently in 1st through 6th grade and will run January and February. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th. Registration fee

is $30 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday nights, Saturday mornings/afternoons and

Sunday afternoons. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Friday, November 1, so register now!

JPRD is always in need of volunteer coaches, so if you or someone you know is interested in coaching basketball, please contact the JPRD office.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

