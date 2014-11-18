The JPRD group poses in front of the grand fireplace. Front Row: Angela Sullivan (escort), Roz Angel, Kathy Sullivan, Betty Sullivan, Judi Franz, Dorothy Coleman and Carol Little. Back row: Ric Angel, Marie Mangrum, Judy Blackburn, Ada Ruble and Nina Suttles.

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 11 participants forthe Murder Mystery Dinner trip held on Friday, November 14. The group enjoyed beer tasting at Piasa Winery & Pub before heading to Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center for wine tasting and dinner. The dinner included a guest interactive performance of the play, Bullets In The Bathtub. The performance was based in the heart of Chicago during the roaring 20's, so dressing for the part was encouraged.

The department offers two day trips every month. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or e-mail jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

