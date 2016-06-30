JPRD announces Lunch and Shop event
JERSEYVILLE - Guests can devote the day to exploring IKEA, the hottest new store in St. Louis that has Scandinavian roots, on Wednesday, August 17.
A delicious lunch will be served at Mission Taco Joint in Soulard before shopping. Lunch will include choice of three tacos, a burrito or tortas (sandwich), with a side and drink. There will be lots of walking involved, so guests are asked to wear comfy shoes. Purchases must fit under or above guests seats, or on a lap.
The cost is $57 per person and includes lunch, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:30am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, August 3.
As always, city residents and non-residents are welcome. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.
