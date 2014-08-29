It's time for the adults to have some fun! Registration is now open for the

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) adult 4-Man Basketball

and Co-ed Volleyball Leagues. Both leagues are open to adults that are 18

years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401

Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, and will run from November

through February and include an end-of-season tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $150 per team

with up to 12 players on the roster. The volleyball league will be held on

Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster.

Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration

deadline for both leagues is Friday, October 17, so do not put it off! And

don't forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit



http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at

618.498.2222 or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: