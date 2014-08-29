JPRD Adult Leagues Now Forming
It's time for the adults to have some fun! Registration is now open for the
Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) adult 4-Man Basketball
and Co-ed Volleyball Leagues. Both leagues are open to adults that are 18
years or older. All games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401
Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, and will run from November
through February and include an end-of-season tournament.
The basketball league will be held on Tuesday nights and cost $150 per team
with up to 12 players on the roster. The volleyball league will be held on
Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster.
Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration
deadline for both leagues is Friday, October 17, so do not put it off! And
don't forget, payment is due at the time of registration.
For more information or to learn how to register, please visit
http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at
618.498.2222 or email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
