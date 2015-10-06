JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is still accepting registrations for the Boys Basketball League. The league is open to boys currently enrolled in 1st through 8th grade. The league will run January and February. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, 5th/6th and 7th/8th. Registration fee is $35 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on nights and weekends. The department does not provide any equipment for the program. Parents are required to provide a basketball and non-marking soled shoes for each child. The league’s success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Saturday, October 31, so register now! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registrations accepted after the deadline.

Please note for the new 7th/8th grade division, that players cannot participate in the JPRD league if they are already in an organized school league.

JPRD is excited to include an online registration option at no additional charge, with the use of a debit or credit card, specifically for the winter basketball programs at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx. Parents can still register in person at the Susnig Center with cash or check and by mail with check.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

