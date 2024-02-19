EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Joshua Anoke with the Student of the Month Award for the month of February. Joshua Anoke was nominated by PE/Health teacher, Mr. Sean Saylor, of Edwardsville High School.

Joshua is the son of Joseph and Juliet Anoke. He is currently in the Air National Guard – Student Flight, in addition to EHS Track and Field. Additionally, he participated in the Science Olympiad in 2022 and currently participates in the Tiger Talk Podcast Network and War Games Club

Joshua’s previous achievements include being awarded the 2023 SWIL Relay Athlete of the Meet, achieving DELL Tech Crew certification, and achieving 4th place at the Science Olympiad Regionals.

Article continues after sponsor message

In his free time, Joshua enjoys gaming, worldbuilding, reading, biking, recreational games, and debate.

In the future, Joshua will attend Illinois State University and earn a degree in Computer Science with plans to continue in the Air Force National Guard for at least 6 years, potentially ranking as an officer. He aspires to earn various certifications for STEM skills and certifications.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: