BETHALTO - Civic Memorial senior Josh McCune knows that he wants to dedicate his life to music, and he’s on the right path.

For his determination and hard work, Josh McCune is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

McCune has spent the last four years as a part of Civic Memorial’s band, choir and theater programs. He is a member of the Drama Club and the varsity Scholar Bowl team. He has also participated in percussion ensembles, and he spent one year in the Media Club.

At Civic Memorial, McCune has a long list of accomplishments as a member of the National Honor Society, the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society. These memberships require him to complete many hours of community service and keep his grades up.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

But while he succeeds in his many other extracurriculars and has even held a job at McDonald’s for the past two years, McCune said that music is “first and foremost.” He has an impressive musical resume and was awarded the Arion Soloist Award and National School Choral Award as a junior.

“I was a substitute member of the Alton Municipal Band last summer,” he added. “I'm currently serving as the student director for an extra band that I've started at the school, and we'll be performing at the spring concert in May.”

McCune’s hard work has paid off, as he plans to attend the Fred Fox School of Music at the University of Arizona in the fall. He will pursue a degree in music performance on the flute.

Congratulations to Josh for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: