ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized May’s Optimist Students of the Month during their regular meeting on May 21, 2024.

Josh Lumpkins Jr. was named the Alton Middle School (AMS) Optimist Student of the Month. Dr. Cindy Inman, principal at AMS, introduced Lumpkins and shared a few remarks from his teachers.

“Josh is an outstanding athlete, but he is also an outstanding student,” Inman said. “Josh is the person that I think about that shows our community what it’s like to actually be an Alton Redbird because he is outstanding at whatever he does.”

In addition to his academic success, Lumpkins participates in football, track and basketball. Coach Terry Mitchell said Lumpkins is a “levelheaded young man” who “shows great leadership.”

AMS teacher Sarah Keith noted that Lumpkins “is willing to go above and beyond to help others” and has “a personal drive and determination that will take him far in life.” Science teacher Marqueta Goins added that Lumpkins is “fun, energetic and smart” with “a very inspiring personality because he is a leader and has a vision.”

Inman said Lumpkins plans to attend college and hopes to excel in both academics and athletics, though he’s not sure yet which sport he will focus on. Lumpkins thanked his parents and coaches for their support over the years. Lumpkins was also named the AMS Athlete of the Year.

Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Lumpkins chose to donate his $25 to Children’s Hospital.

