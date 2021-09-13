ALTON - Josh Laird (center) of the Intensive Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month. Josh received the honor on Sept. 13 from AMH President Dave Braasch (left) and ICU manager Rob Kamisky (right).

The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, “I can’t say enough about Josh, his dedication to AMH/ICU and his co-workers. Not only is he an outstanding RN, but he covers PICC lines every weekend, fills in as house supervisor, and will come in with very little notice to help out. Anyone who knows Josh would say he is a team player with excellent skills who gives 100 percent every time he walks through the doors at AMH. He has excellent communication skills and leadership qualities!”

