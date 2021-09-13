ALTON - Josh Laird (center) of the Intensive Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month. Josh received the honor on Sept. 13 from AMH President Dave Braasch (left) and ICU manager Rob Kamisky (right).

The nomination from an anonymous co-worker said, “I can’t say enough about Josh, his dedication to AMH/ICU and his co-workers. Not only is he an outstanding RN, but he covers PICC lines every weekend, fills in as house supervisor, and will come in with very little notice to help out. Anyone who knows Josh would say he is a team player with excellent skills who gives 100 percent every time he walks through the doors at AMH. He has excellent communication skills and leadership qualities!”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

May 22, 2024 - Josh Lumpkins Jr. Named as Alton Middle School's Optimist Student of the Month

Apr 26, 2024 - Josh McCune Says Music is "First and Foremost" at Civic Memorial

May 2, 2024 - Michael Watson is Alton Memorial's May Employee of the Month

May 6, 2024 - Alton Memorial Gastroenterologist Retires After 44 Years

Apr 4, 2024 - Dr. Ed Ragsdale: A Legacy of Service to Alton Memorial Hospital and Community

 