Carrollton native Josh Krumwiede has had an extremely successful career as an athlete and this fall, he will move to the next step as head basketball coach and physical education teacher at Staunton High School.



He received the official call offering him the coaching/teaching position this past week.



Krumwiede said he was surprised and thankful at the new opportunity for the fall.



“I am excited and anxious to get started with it,” he said. “It is quite an honor. I am just waiting to get to know the people there. It is important to create relationships with them. Last year the varsity team was 11-17 and I hope to improve that this year.”

Josh is the son of legendary Carrollton head boys’ basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede. He said basketball has been a part of his life since he was a young boy because of his father, so this next move is completely natural.



“There is no doubt that my father has had a great influence on me,” Josh Krumwiede said. “He was my high school basketball coach. I think it is important though, to be Josh Krumwiede, not just his son as a coach. I will take a look at his successes and definitely continue aspects of the game he uses. I will always be a student of the game and be flexible with my coaching style.”



Josh Krumwiede is closing his senior year in style at Illinois College. His batting average late last week was .390 for the team and he has been recognized as player of the week already this season.



Josh says he frequently gets asks whether he prefers basketball or baseball.



“I think there is something about going with my dad to the gym all that time as a kid and being around basketball my whole life, so probably basketball is my favorite, but baseball is close,” he said. “I enjoy playing baseball. The atmosphere of basketball and what it creates is something I will never get away from.”



The Illinois College baseball standout is pleased with his season.

“I guess the key to my success is that I never want to be satisfied with where I am at hitting,” he said. “For me, if you are hitting .200 or .450 you should still have the mindset that every game is important. If you approach every at bat as if it will be your last you never know what will happen and you put yourself in a position to only succeed.”



Josh will soon be working to set up a summer program for basketball in Staunton.



“I want to talk to the people of what they have done in the past and continue to build on that for future success,” he said.

