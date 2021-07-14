ALTON - Josh Johnson hit a three-run homer as part of s six-run second inning, and pitcher Aren Alvarez tossed a seven-inning one-hitter to help the Alton River Dragons win the first game of a doubleheader over the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots 9-0. O'Fallon bounced back in the nightcap to defeat the River Dragons 4-1 to gain a split in a Prospect League twinbill played Tuesday afternoon and evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The first game was a makeup of a game that was postponed in June, and in the opener, Alton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, then scored six runs in the second, including Johnson's home run, then scored once more in the fourth to make the 9-0 final.

Brady Mutz led the Dragons with four hits and an RBI, while Boston Merila had three hits and drove in a run, Edwardsville's Blake Burris and David Harris both had two hits and an RBI each, Josh Johnson's three-run homer was the only hit and RBIs in the game for him and Clayton Dean also had an RBI.

Alvarez went all the way on the mound in the seven-inning game, allowing only a hit by Ryan Peltier of the Hoots while walking two and striking out seven to gain the win.

In the nightcap, which also went seven innings, O'Fallon jumped out to a 2-0 lead on single runs in both the first and fourth innings, then Zach Carden hit a solo home run in the fifth for the only River Dragons' run of the game. The Hoots scored twice in the sixth to make the 4-1 final and earn a split of the doubleheader.

Carden's fifth-inning solo shot was his only hit, and Alton's only RBI, of the game, while Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan and both Josh and Troy Johnson had the other hits in the nightcap.

Matthew Reed started on the mound for the River Dragons, and went five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits while fanning three, with Bryce Einstein throwing the last inning-and-a-third, not allowing a hit or run while walking one and striking out three.

The River Dragons are now 18-22 after the split, and next play the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. in a home-and-home series, with the first game tonight at Lloyd Hopkins Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., then playing the return game at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Alton and O'Fallon then have a home-and-home set, with the first game at CarShield Field in O'Fallon Friday night, starting at 6:35 p.m., then return to Lloyd Hopkins Field on Saturday night for another 6:35 p.m. start. The River Dragons then conclude the week with another game at Cape, with a 7:05 start time.

