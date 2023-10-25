BETHALTO - Josh Hodge is no stranger to success. The Civic Memorial High School senior racks up achievements year-round both as a dedicated student and a multi-sport athlete.

In recognition of those feats, Josh Hodge is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Hodge has spent much of the past four years in the gym, and his efforts have paid off. He has been on the football, basketball and track teams since he was a freshman. When he’s not at practice or dominating during a game, Hodge is usually training for whichever season is next. He enjoys lifting weights and staying active so he can keep pushing himself to new heights.

His senior year sees him set up for success. As a junior, Hodge qualified for state in track and placed 23rd in discus in Illinois. He received second-team all-conference recognition during his junior year football season and ended this year’s season on a high note.

While Hodge is undoubtedly a devoted athlete, his teachers agree he also stands out for his work in the classroom. Hodge is a member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several hours of community service outside of school. He enjoys his STEM classes and regularly shows off his smarts as a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honor society.

Hodge stays pretty busy, but when he does have a chance to relax, he reads and goes fishing as often as possible. He also logs a lot of hours at Casey’s, where he works part-time to save for college. He’s not sure where he’ll be next fall, but he’s excited to combine his athleticism and academics once again.

“I plan to play track or football in college and study biomedical sciences,” Hodge said.

It won’t be easy to take on both college-level sports and an intense STEM curriculum, but if anyone can do it, it’s him. And just like they do every season, Civic Memorial will be cheering him on.

Congratulations to Josh for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

