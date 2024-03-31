BETHALTO - Josh Hodge is the kind of young man that anyone would want in not only all the sports he plays but also in the classroom.

Hodge is an exceptional shot put and discus thrower for the Eagles and he loves his time in the weightroom. He qualified for the IHSA State Track and Field Meet last year and earned a 23rd-place finish.

Hodge is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

He was second-team all-conference in football for the Eagles and also was on the CM boys basketball squad. Josh is a member of National Honor Society. He also plans to be a track or football athlete in college and study biomedical services.

Josh recently tossed a lifetime best of 146-5.5 inches and he has already eclipsed the state standard in the discus early in the season, his head coach Jacob Peal said.

The CM boys track coach Peal said Hodge has extraordinary capabilities this season in the weights for the Eagles and he expects him to shine on the state stage in 2024.

Again, congrats to Josh Hodge on his Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month honor.

