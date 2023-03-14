METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Kate Jose got the local girls' soccer season off to an explosive start with a double hat trick (six goals) and two assists as Metro-East got off to a great start in the win over EAWR at Knights Field.

Alison Waller had two goals and four assists for the Knights, while Sam Disher had a goal and an assist and both Grace Hopp, and Rihannon Lazella each had an assist.

McKenna Getta had four saves in goal to record her first clean sheet of the season, while Peyton Johnson had 15 saves in goal for the Oilers.

Metro East Lutheran head girls soccer coach Dan Deist said he was very proud of his girls' team.

"They are giving everything they have," Coach Deist said. "They have grown so much since last year when they were 3-12. They have all gotten together and the camaraderie is great, they are building big time. We have a lot of hard teams to play ahead looking ahead positively at it. Our program is really building. Word is getting out about the program."

Metro-East opens up at 1-0-0, while EAWR starts off 0-1-0.

