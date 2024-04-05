EDWARDSVILLE – Kate Jose, who transferred from Metro-East Lutheran, came up with a hat trick, while Ellie Neath and Maggie Young both had braces (two goals each) as Edwardsville’s girls soccer team jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back as the Tigers defeated Alton 10-0 in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer match played Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The game was called at the end of the first half, due to the NFHSAA mercy rule, which ends games at halftime when one team is at least nine goals ahead.

The Tigers found the back of the net early and often, starting in the fourth minute, when Kylie Peel scored off a rebound of an Olivia Lautz shot Two minutes later, Jose scored her first goal when she walked in alone and scored to make it 2-0 for the Tigers.

It became 3-0 in the 11th minute when Young opened her varsity account off a rebound of a shot that hit the crossbar, with Young collecting the rebound and scoring to make it 3-0 for Edwardsville. It quickly became 4-0 after 15 minutes, when Neath scored after taking a pass and breaking in alone, then scored again three minutes later when Neath scored again off another brilliant pass to give Edwardsville a 5-0 lead.

It became 6-0 in the 18th minute when Jose hit a ball into the net after a shot from a distance rebounded back to her, which she instantly put into the goal, and then in the 21st minute, Jose perfectly headed home a cross-off a corner to make it 7-0. It became 8-0 in the 27th minute off an Anna Maxim strike, then Young scored her second goal off a free kick situation when an Edwardsville player was brought down just outside the box. Alton goalie Jillian Dwiggins was booked for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity on the play, and on the ensuing free kick, Caroline Wyle scored to make it 9-0.

The Tigers got their final goal in the 29th minute, when Young scored from a great pass from Blakely Hockett to make it 10-0. The referee blew the final whistle at halftime to end the game at 10-0 for Edwardsville.

The Redbirds are now 0-8-0, and are on the road for their next three matches, playing at Belleville East on Tuesday, at Belleville West next Thursday, and at O’Fallon Apr. 16, all matches starting at 6:30 p.m. The next home game for Alton will be the Riverbend Derby match against Marquette Catholic Apr. 19 at Public School Stadium, with the kickoff coming at 6 p.m.

The Tigers go to 5-1-0, and next play at home in their rematch against O’Fallon next Thursday, then play Belleville East home-and-home on Apr. 16 and 22, the first game at Charlie Woodford Field, with the return match at Tiger Stadium, Apr. 22. All games start at 6:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

